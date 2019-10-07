City of Bryan looking at restricting access at some parks during school hours

The Bryan city council could restrict public access to two parks during school hours. The council is considering an agreement with the Bryan Independent School District at their meeting Tuesday.

The parks include Villa West Park next to Mary Branch Elementary and Tiffany Park next to Bowen Elementary.

"I just think that it's for us it's just another level of security in today's times. There's just so many things that are going on," said Bridget Cooper, Bowen Elementary School principal.

Cooper said a new fence and gate will go through part of the park but some of Tiffany Park will remain open during school hours.

"This smaller playground and the pavilion and splash pad that was just recently had some repairs or renovations, all of this will still be open to the public," she said.

"We'll have the signs as well so that folks are well aware of when they can have public access and when they can't. We certainly want to restrict it just as little as possible," said Hugh Walker, Bryan Deputy City Manager.

Walker said the city's cost will be on the minimum with them putting in new signs. When asked if there have been concerns about people losing access to public parks, he said most people have been understanding.

"The school district approached us several months ago about beefing up or adding to the security there," said Walker. "And so they wanted to have a little more responsibility in what can happen especially during the school hours," he said.

"I definitely think that access needs to be restricted to the parks that are right by the school. If you go through the walkway which is right by my house it will take you right to the park," said Karen Steele, a Bryan resident who lives in the Dominion Hill neighborhood next to Villa West Park.

Steele can see why the change is wanted.

"People go through there during the day and take their dogs or just go out to the playground or to the picnic table. You know it's a very nice area but it needs to be secured while the kids are in school," she said.

"I hope that when the city council meets here they give some very serious thought to blocking off these park areas with access to our schools," said Steele.

The city council will discuss the changes during their meeting on Tuesday at 10:15 a.m. The school district said security work will start in a few weeks and be finished by mid-March.

BISD didn't have a breakdown for the specific costs at these two parks but in total, they are spending $2,643,750 for safety and security in the district.