City of Bryan releases Midtown plan

The City of Bryan is moving forward with plans for Midtown, an area just south of Downtown Bryan to the area just north of Northgate at the College Station border.

Monday morning the city released their plan after more than a year of planning and community input.

The plans include five experience districts, which will have their own identity. They will also have pattern zoning. City staff says it's a new type of zoning that will include pre-approved building patterns.

The city says the recommendations will be on a voluntary basis as much as possible. The plan and zoning changes will go through a final approval process over the next several months. There will also be a public meeting and then review by the Planning & Zoning Commission and Bryan City Council.

