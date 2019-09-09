City of Bryan releasing few details about dog attack

Authorities are releasing few details about a dog attack Monday morning in a Bryan neighborhood.

It happened around 11:00 a.m. on S. Logan Street, police confirmed, but a police spokeswoman said additional information would have to come from the city's animal control.

The animal control department declined to release information and said we'd have to get details from the city's Communications & Marketing Department.

A spokeswoman for that department said the dog involved is in quarantine, which follows standard procedures, but declined to release any other details due to it being an open investigation.