City of Bryan to begin construction on residential roadway

The City of Bryan is beginning construction on a residential street just off of Highway 21 starting Monday.

West 17th street from Harlem Lane to Columbus Avenue in Bryan will be closed from Monday, February 2, until the end of July 2020.

The project is to construct new box culverts, and channel modifications to address flooding issues that require the roadways to be closed during heavy rain. The city says this project will create a safe route into and out of the neighborhood for residents.

Traffic going westbound on West 17th Street will be detoured onto Columbus Avenue and West Martin Luther King Jr. Street. Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Harlem Lane onto West Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

The city says this project is a part of its Stormwater Master Plan.

