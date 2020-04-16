City of Bryan to donate 1,000 free lunches from local restaurants

One thousand lunches will be provided in the second free drive-thru lunch even hosted by the city of Bryan will be on Apr. 17 at 11:30 a.m.

The event will be drive-thru style meaning all residents to receive meals must be in vehicles. It will be held in the parking lot of the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive. The gates will open at 11:00 a.m.

The meals will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Up to two individually packaged meals will be provided to each vehicle.

The event is to help support residents of the community as well as small local businesses. The meals are from local restaurants including All the Kings Men, Caffé Capri, Casa Rodriges, Chicken OIl Company, Madden's and Ronin Farm & Restaurant.