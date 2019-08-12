City of Bryan releases proposed 2020 budget; no planned tax change

The City of Bryan expects to collect more property tax in Fiscal Year 2020, but not through an increase in the property tax rate.

The tax rate will stay the same at 0.629 percent; however, total taxable property values have increased, translating to a 6.6 percent increase in property tax revenue.

That isn't the only tax revenue projected to increase. Sales tax revenue is expected to go up 8.7 percent while the hotel occupancy (HOT) tax is projected to bring in 15 percent more than Fiscal Year 2019.

