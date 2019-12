For the 13th year in a row, the City of Bryan has won the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station’s annual Mayor Ring-off for the Red Kettle Campaign.

For the noon hour on Dec. 7, the respective mayors of the Twin Cities rang the kettlebell outside of a Walmart in their city.

College Station Mayor Karl Mooney raised $2,549.99.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson raised $3,787.81.

In total, the mayors raised $6,337.80 that will stay local to the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station.