City of Calvert celebrating opening of historic theater with concert

If you're in need of some Valentine's Day plans, the city of Calvert has you covered with an opening of an historic theater.

Calvert Main Street Preservation is celebrating the opening of the Historic Eloia Theatre on Main Street. They're hosting a "One Man Show" performed by Chris Austin Martinez. He's paying tribute to singer-songwriters of the '70s. It's happening on February 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found online.

The theater itself has a long history. It was built in 1929 and operated as a theater until 1961. It then transformed into retail space. Right now it's in the process of getting renovated so that movies may be shown again.