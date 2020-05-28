College Station ends agreement with Experience BCS, handling own tourism

College Station city council agreed Thursday to end its participation in Experience Bryan-College Station after August 1.

City officials say they are creating their own tourism office to help boost economic recovery from COVID-19, focusing on the hospitality industry.

Below is a full release from the City of College Station:

Currently, the cities of College Station and Bryan provide funds to Experience Bryan College Station -- an outside agency that works to boost overnight stays and spending via sports tourism, meetings and conventions, and leisure travel. When College Station's participation in EBCS ends Aug. 1, all marketing, sales, and promotional functions for College Station will transition away from a third-party structure and exist within the city's organization.

“Hospitality is College Station's number-one industry, and this move will help align our overall strategic goals for the community," College Station Economic Development Director Natalie Ruiz said. "Integrating tourism into our larger economic development efforts is critical to the success of our local economy, and that’s been confirmed by the recent impacts of COVID-19.”

“The city council's goal is to focus on College Station's business community and hospitality industry, and to continue working with our many partners to champion the Brazos Valley.”