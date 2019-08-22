City of College Station holds public meeting to discuss tax increase

College Station City Council held a public hearing Thursday night to get feedback on its proposed 2020 tax increase.

Residents filled the council chambers to ask questions about the proposed 8% increase, or an extra $100 for the average homeowner.

Joel Rollins has lived in College Station for six years. He thinks there is more the city can do to avoid the tax increase.

"What’s coming out of the budget to moderate some of this,” asked Rollins. “Is there more that can come out to maybe even eliminate the tax increase?"

Mayor Karl Mooney says they have spent time looking at the budget, and believe that what they have come up with is best for the city in the coming years.

"We pour through the different things that the money is going toward, and unless we can find some things that are totally frivolous, this budget is a good budget," said Mooney.

"For me and my family, if there is a justifiable reason to do it, we are certainly happy to pay the additional tax,” said Rollins.

The Mayor says the money will go toward wastewater management, drinking water, additional police officers and firefighters, and road maintenance. He says it is all to help the city’s increased population.

The next public hearing to discuss both the budget and tax rate will be held on September 12.

