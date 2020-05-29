City of College Station integrating tourism into economic development

The City of College Station is integrating tourism into its economic development office to help boost the economy due to COVID-19.

Thursday night, city council voted to end its agreement with Experience BCS two months early, on August 1.

Natalie Ruiz, the economic development director for the city of College Station, says this is something they have been considering for awhile.

“It's not just simply moving that tourism piece over. It's really incorporating that into larger marketing and branding strategy for our community moving forward,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz says they are still working on the specifics of how it will look, like how many people they will hire, and where those funds for salaries would come from.

Kindra Fry with Experience Bryan-College Station says this move by the city will not change how they do business for now.

“We will continue to work on selling our community, marketing our community as a place to come and visit, place to bring meetings, sports events, anything to get more people to come to our community and help our economy,” said Fry.

For years, the city of College Station has had a single-year agreement with Experience BCS to help boost the economy by having them use the Hotel Occupancy Tax (H.O.T.) funds to market the area and bring sporting events and conventions to the area.

This agreement also spanned with the City of Bryan as a tri-agreement.

This economic boost helps support the city’s sales tax, which funds services like police, fire, and city roads. City leaders say tourism and hospitality is its number one industry. An industry that’s taken a hit since COVID-19.

“Some of those basic services for the city have taken a big hit,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz says their goal is to make sure the city can come out of this time stronger.

“It is all part of a larger recruitment effort and it flows really well with recovery from COVID-19,” said Ruiz.

City of Bryan officials say their council is not looking at ending the agreement with Experience BCS before it is up on October 1. They are still looking at options moving forward.