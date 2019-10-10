City of College Station looking for volunteers

Have you been looking for a way to give back to your city but just can't find the right opportunity?

Jay Socol with the City of College Station was on BVTM Thursday to tell us all about an easy way to be included.

One way to become actively involved with the City of College Station is to serve on a citizen board, committee or commission.

There are a wide variety of openings available.

For any questions, contact the City Secretary's Office at cso@cstx.gov or (979) 764-3541.

A list of openings are located in the Related Links section.

