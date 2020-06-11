City of College Station makes cuts due to impact of COVID-19

The projected effects of COVID-19 for the 2020 fiscal year were presented to the College Station city council at Thursday night's meeting.

City Finance Director Mary Ellen Leonard says that based on a survey of 100 of the city’s businesses, they were able to create a model of a low, medium, and high loss. That ranges from a low of $2.9 million up to a high of $4.7 million.

“The biggest, major thing to hit our general fund is the sales tax. When the students aren’t here and businesses are shut down, obviously there is no sales tax that would be collected,” said Leonard.

To mitigate the losses, Leonard says their team worked quickly to figure out ways to make up for it. A big one was a hiring freeze and departmental expense reductions, which reportedly saved the city $3.3 million. That, along with eliminating parks department activities this summer, allowed the city to have $5.3 million to use to mitigate the losses from COVID-19.

“The $5.3 million should get us through the sales tax worst-case scenario,” said Leonard.

However, that meant these activities below will no longer take place this year.

• Tsunami Swim Team

• American Red Cross Lifeguard Training

• Water Safety Instructor Certification

• Swim Lessons

• 5V5 Basketball League

• Summer Youth Basketball

• Summer Softball & Kickball Leagues

• Starlight Music Series

• Challenger Bowling

• Water Aerobics

• Mini Summer Camps

• College Station Senior Games (Sept. 25-27)

Leonard says a big aspect from the park's budget was the design and start of construction for the new baseball and softball park, Southeast Park off of Rock Prairie Road. Leonard says they planned to break ground this fiscal year but was not able to do so because of the shutdown.

The city also has $4.2 million mitigation options in reserve if the loss is greater than expected.

If the city did not figure out a way to make up for the losses, Leonard says residents would see a hit in the services.

“We would end up not having some services because we would end up in a situation where with police, fire, water or wastewater, we would have to dip into those services. We’d say, ‘I’m sorry but we can no longer provide this piece of whatever it is they are providing,'” said Leonard.

Even with the financial planning to make up for losses, the city was still able to provide nearly $2.1 million in assistance to residents, local businesses, and charities that were hit hard from the effects of the shutdown.

In Thursday's meeting, the council also approved a debt of $23.7 million to help with roadwork and wastewater. Leonard says about $21 million of that is going toward the construction of the new Lick Creek Wastewater treatment plant to help the south side of College Station to continue to grow.

The city says money to pay for that debt will mostly come from the wastewater payments on residents' utilities. Leonard says at this time, they do not expect an increase in wastewater payments until FY 2025.

Council also approved a refinance of previous debt that will save the city nearly $2 million.

