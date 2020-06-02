City of College Station offering rental assistance

The city of College Station is accepting applications this week from people who need rental assistance.

The College Station Rent Assistance Program provides funds to residents who have endured hardships from COVID-19. Applications opened Monday, June 1, and will close Sunday, June 7 at 11:59 p.m.

City leaders say eligible applicants will receive up to three months of rent assistance for up to $1,000 per month. The money will be paid directly to the landlord indicated on the application.

The program is funded by the city's $475,000 HOME Investment Partnership Grant.

The city says qualified applicants will be randomly selected to receive the funding due to an expected high need for assistance. Only one application per address will be accepted.

To apply, click here.

