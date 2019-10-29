City of College Station rezones Pebble Creek

During a College Station City Council meeting, the council approved the rezoning of the Pebble Creek Parkway.

The area is about 200 acres and sits between Pebble Creek Parkway and Rock Prairie Road. It will also expand across William D Fitch Parkway; this will create a new intersection.

Officials with Planning and Zoning say the rezone will allow more homes and businesses to be built in the area. There are also natural areas protected on the land that will help with flood protection.

