City of College Station will perform tourism consultant study

The City of College Station is looking into new ways to spend hotel occupancy tax funds.

City Manager Bryan Woods says they will hire an outside consultant to perform a study. They hope it will give them insight on how to bring more people to the area.

“How can we make it better? What have we done in the past? How can we tell if we're doing the right things or what are some new best practices that are out there or ways that we can do things better? And how do we just capitalize on the strengths we have in College Station,” said Woods.

Aaron Hendrick, a General Manager at Homewood Suites in College Station, says this will help with the increased number of hotels in the area.

"We have way more hotel rooms than we used to have with all the new hotels. So we want to know what are the ways to get people into those hotels," said Hendrick.

During a city council meeting Thursday, council directed Woods to form a committee to help with hiring a consultant this spring.

