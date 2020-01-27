City of College Station working on short term rental ordinance

Short term rentals like Airbnb are nothing new, but the City of College Station has never had guidelines in place for property owners.

City staff is working on drawing up a proposed ordinance that will give regulations to those who own short term rental property.

Brian Piscacek, the city manager’s assistant says just like hotels, hosts have an obligation to pay hotel occupancy taxes.

"You have a responsibility to collect that hotel occupancy tax from your guests that are staying and remitting that appropriate to each of the entities that you would normally pay the tax too,” said Piscacek.

Piscacek says an ordinance will not only include hotel occupancy taxes but safety for renters.

"You know perhaps, registering with annual renewals ensuring that we have proper local contact information providing educational materials and creating and ensuring a safe living environment for the guest that is coming to stay,” said Piscacek.

As it stands now, hosts like Ashley Burnham say it’s up to the owner to figure out what they need to do.

"I know of other things because I've researched and I know I should be paying taxes and that common sense says I should have insurance on the place but that's it,” said Burnham.

Burnham says an ordinance would be a good idea to ensure that everyone is on the same page and paying taxes just like her.

"I think it would be really nice for there to be somewhere, one place to go that tells you everything you need to do so you can make sure you're doing everything by the book,” said Burnham.

City staff plans to take the proposed ordinance to the council in the next few months. In the meantime, they're looking for any input from stakeholders on what the ordinance should look like.