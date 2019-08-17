City of College Station's CodeFest to bring community solutions

The City of College Station is hosting its first-ever CodeFest this weekend.

Participants are given a list of community issues. Their job is to find a solution using technology, whether that be through an app or a website.

“Solutions that we could put in place for drains that are clogged, or are there solutions for biking issues in neighborhoods or traffic issues," said Sindhu Menon, the city's Chief Information Officer.

Everyone is split into teams and they have 24 hours to complete a finished project.

Liam Lyle is one of the participants, he and his teammates attend Texas A&M University and study geography and geography information systems. They’re using their skill to create a mock website that shows all the bike racks and lanes on a map. The idea is to keep bike lanes clean by allowing citizens to adopt one.

"If any of my work is helping out the community that would be fantastic and I'm sure any of the guys I'm working with or anyone in this building would be proud of their work helping out the community,” said Lyle.

At the end of CodeFest, each team will present their projects to a panel of judges. The winning idea will get a grand prize of $1,000 to the team with the best product. Whether or not the idea wins, if the judges like it, it may actually get used.

