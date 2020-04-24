City of College Station awards nearly $300,000 to local businesses

Small businesses across the Brazos Valley are looking for ways to keep bills and employees paid until normalcy returns.

The City of College Station created an Economic Assistance grant to help business owners with payroll.

Nearly $300,000 has been awarded to 16 businesses, which will help provide income to 188 individuals.

The money is being taken from College Station Community Development Block Grant Program, which is funded by the federal government.

"What was really neat was over 100 of those people were part of multi-person households. So we were able to help over 100 families with those funds," said Debbie Eller, College Station Director of Community Services.

One of the businesses receiving funding is Ground Shuttle in College Station.

Owner Maria Gonzalez says her biggest worry when things started to slow down was how she was going to pay her employees.

"I just couldn't bear the burden of telling someone to go home. You know, how are they going to feed their kids? How are they going to pay rent," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says she's applied for other federal funding but is still waiting for approval, so receiving funding from College Station was a huge help.

"Had this local funding not been in place at that point we would have had to let some employees go," said Gonzalez.

Eller says under the CARES Act the city will receive an additional $700,000. She says they will make those funds available in another round of small business grants.

The City of College Station is working on a variety of programs that will provide funds to businesses, non-profits, and a utility and rent assistance program.

The Community Development Division is asking for citizen input regarding the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The survey developed for the Substantial Amendment process is linked below. The deadline for taking the survey is May 1.

English Survey

Spanish Survey

