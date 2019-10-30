City of Navasota consider rezoning as city grows, neighbors express concerns

Cities across the Brazos Valley are seeing their fair share of growth

including the city of Navasota.

"We're really excited to see that growth. We're seeing people from all over the country come to Navasota because of our small-town values," said Brad Stafford, the City Manager for the city of Navasota.

As Navasota continues to grow, city staff is working to meet demands.

"We do have a demand for rental property and we have had a lot of folks come in and talk about apartment complexes," Stafford said.

Some local residents are already expressing concerns. Andrew Godson lives in the Heritage Meadows community with his wife and 3-year old son. On Monday, he received a letter from the city informing residents that they're considering rezoning the land right behind his home.

"They want to zone it for R3, so that if somebody does want to build apartments, then they have the choice, where instead if they zone this as R1, they would only be able to build houses," Godson said.

The city of Navasota Community Development Director, Lupe Diosdado responded.

"Just because it's being considered R3 doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to be an apartment complex. it could very well be another residential subdivision like heritage meadows. This just gives us the opportunity to have those options for developers," Diosdado said.

Godson said this is simply not what he signed up for.

"We moved to a neighborhood to see our value and our community increase, not to end up with multi-family dwellings behind us and the things that come with that; the traffic, the noise, so we would move," Godson said.

The city says they won't make any decisions to officially rezone until they hear from the public first. They'll host their first public hearing at city hall on November 14 at 6 p.m.

Their second public hearing will be held on November 25 at the same place and same time as the first hearing.