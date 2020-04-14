City of Navasota organizes birthday parades during quarantine

Celebrating a birthday during quarantine can be difficult, especially for children.

One Brazos Valley community is working to make birthdays a little more special for kids during this time.

The city of Navasota, the Navasota Police Department, Navasota Fire Department, CHI St. Joseph Health EMS and The Navasota Examiner are organizing parades that will drive to the homes of birthday boys and girls.

Any parent of a child with an upcoming birthday in the Navasota area, should give the Navaosta Police Department a call at (936) 825-6124 to be included in future parades.