City proposes propety tax increase for College Station homeowners

Monday the College Station city council took a look at a proposed budget for the 2020 fiscal year.

Photo Source: PublicDomainPictures.net / MGN

The proposal includes a property tax increase that officials say will help the city prepare for future restrictions.

In 2020, the average College Station homeowner could see a tax increase of more than $100 because of a suggested 7.84% increase to what local homeowners are paying now.

"What we are presenting here is what we feel is the best strategic approach to accomplishing everything that is out there,” said College Station City Manager Bryan Woods.

According to Woods, the city’s 2020 budget approach includes the highest tax rate officials could choose without holding an election. The proposal comes after state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 2 which puts a 3.5% limit on cities and counties raising property taxes starting 2021.

"I know the intent was to try to reduce the increases in property taxes statewide,” said Woods. “What it doesn't do is it doesn't take every city and municipality's unique situation into account."

Woods says that makes it harder to generate city revenue for things like public safety and infrastructure.

"Just generally the services we provide,” he said. “Maintaining more streets and maintaining parks."

The proposal process is in the early stages. Residents still have time to share their thoughts about the increase.

"Whatever budget they decide they want to move forward with then we are going to do our absolute best to execute that,” he said.

The public is welcome to provide feedback at several upcoming hearings.

• Aug. 22 ‐ Proposed Ad Valorem Tax Rate Hearing #1

• Sept. 12 – Proposed Ad Valorem Tax Rate Hearing #2

• Sept. 12 – Proposed Budget Public Hearing

• Sept. 26 – Tax Rate Adoption

• Sept. 26 – Budget Adoption

In addition to more officers within the police department, the 2020 proposal also allocates some of the revenue to the city's general fund reserve. Money that can be used in case of a large emergency. The account currently holds about 25% of this year’s budget.

You can find learn more about the proposed budget by logging on to https://blog.cstx.gov/2019/08/12/citys-fy20-budget-addresses-current-future-challenges/

