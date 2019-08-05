City seeks applicants for Home Foundation Initiative program

Residents who live in the former MU-1 zoned areas in Bryan now have another option to improve their properties, thanks to the Bryan Home Foundation Initiative program. The program, approved by the Bryan City Council on July 9, 2019, will assist a maximum of 10 qualified families in Bryan annually to improve their living conditions.

This multi-faceted, comprehensive program encourages the construction of stick-built homes by allowing the city to purchase eligible and qualified applicants’ mobile or manufactured homes and providing financial literacy and home maintenance education. Each qualified applicant can receive $10,000 (non-federal funds) or more on a first come, first-served basis, which will be placed in escrow until the closing of the family’s home.

To qualify for this program, residents must (in addition to other requirements):

- Have lived in Bryan for 5 or more years

- Own both the home they live in and the lot the home currently sits on

- Be located in the former MU-1 zoning district.

Residents who are interested in the program should contact Bryan’s Community Development Department at 979.209.5175 to determine eligibility.