Clara B. Mounce Library hosts MLK day event

Clara B. Mounce Library in Bryan hosted a special reading event Sunday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Kids gathered around the room to listen to stories about being kind to neighbors and accepting others no matter their outward appearances.

Youth librarian Jennifer Stadler helped organize the event and says they wanted the day to be even more inclusive, so they added a little twist.

“We were learning about MLK in two languages, we had English and Spanish,” said Stadler. “It is just a great way to say we are working to be more inclusive, and to learn from each other like MLK would want us to do.”

Families participated in arts and crafts, and the library provided books about diversity to help spread MLK’s dream of equality.

“It is important especially in children’s books, to feel included and welcome. That inclusion increases literacy, to have yourself represented in the story,” Stadler said.

Stadler says events like this help teach younger generations the meaning behind MLK’s life, and how he changed the future of our country.

"Without him, we wouldn't have these diverse libraries, and we wouldn't be able to celebrate and be free,” said Stadler.

The library is hosting another MLK event Wednesday, and on February 7, they are hosting a PJ storytime at 7 p.m.

For more information on these events, see the related links section.

