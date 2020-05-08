Texas A&M Class of 2020 finds new ways to celebrate graduation

The Class of 2020 did not get to walk across the stage on Friday for graduation, but Texas A&M University found virtual ways to celebrate their accomplishments.

Along with an online conferral of degrees and turning of Aggie rings, Texas A&M had the names of all 10,000 plus graduates displayed on the video board at Kyle Field.

Students took part in those online activities as well as took pictures on campus on May 18.

"We made a lot of memories," said Jordan Burns, a Texas A&M University graduate.

Some seniors made their own traditions like making breakfast and throwing on some cowboy hats to watch the ceremonies.

"We did feel super honored," said Allison Riffe, a Texas A&M University graduate.

The Texas A&M University Class of 2020, found a new normal, something they have gotten used to, after their final semester on campus was halted by the Coronavirus.

"When you go home for Spring Break you don't expect to be done from college and then you wake up and realize oh my goodness, you're like I'm done," said Riffe.

"I actually went to Europe for Spring Break and so I found out about everything while over there and so it was a shell shock," said Anton Cordes, a Texas A&M University graduate.

Even though graduation wasn't a traditional one, they all share the same sentiment of being grateful.

"I honestly feel like I felt the same as I might of if had been normal," said Kaleigh Young, Texas A&M University graduate.

"I just kind of woke up and was like I'm graduating today like that's so cool, I'm so grateful."

Texas A&M is also preparing for a fall semester. To help comply with social distancing, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp first told the Texas Tribune the university is looking at new options.

A&M is considering having classes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. even on Saturdays, reducing the number of people in classes and on campus, and some common areas may be blocked off.

"I think that they're going to be prepared for it because well all got kind of thrown into the online and flex maybe class schedule and I think going now from this from one end of the spectrum to maybe a more middle ground won't be too difficult," said Max Haager, Texas A&M University graduate.

Sharp said he would also look at recommending students stay on campus for the fall semester, instead of going home for breaks.

The university does say these are all just scenarios they are considering.

The Board of Regents with make the final decisions. A special meeting could be called at the end of May or beginning of June.