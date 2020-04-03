Clean R Cans helping businesses clean carts

A local cleaning service is sanitizing shopping carts around town to help eliminate bacteria.

Clean R Cans is known for trash can cleaning, but during the coronavirus pandemic, they saw at as an opportunity to help clean carts around the community. On Friday morning, Clean R Cans was at Farm Patch sanitizing their carts and baskets.

"It's something that [shoppers] grab every day hundreds of times, thousands of times, and we want to help clean those surfaces clean," said president and co-owner Edwina Adams.

For the first service at your business in the month of April, Clean R Cans will clean your carts for free. This service was offered in the month of March but Adams says that it didn't catch on and decided to extend the offer to the month of April.

You can call them at (979) 703-5554 or visit their website located in the Related Links section.