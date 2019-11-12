Closures planned Wednesday for Highway 6 frontage road in Brazos County

Drivers can expect lane closures along Highway 6 frontage road between FM 158 (Boonville Road) and Old Reliance Road starting on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

TxDOT’s contractor will begin working on the construction of a multi-use path that will connect to the existing path at FM 158 and extend it to Old Reliance Road.

TxDOT asks for the public’s patience during this work. Please watch for traffic control and messages.

This project is contracted to Larry Young Paving, Inc for $1.11 million. The project is expected to be completed in June 2020.