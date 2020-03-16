List of amenities, programs and facilities closed by cities of Bryan and College Station

With the increasing concern of the spread of COVID-19, the cities of Bryan and College Station are closing many of the amenities, programs and facilities within the community.

Here is a list of the closures. KBTX will continually update the list as new information comes in.

City of Bryan closures

Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed to public use through Sunday, Mar. 29. This includes:

- Bryan Aquatic Center

- Pavilions

- Shelters

- All sports fields and sport facilities

- Bryan Tennis Center

- Neal Recreation Center

Bryan/College Station Library System: All meeting room use through Sunday, Mar. 22. Ongoing cancellations will be decided on a week-by-week basis.

Splash pads: All City of Bryan splash pads will be closed until further notice.

City of College Station closures

Fields are closed through Mar. 29.

Fun For All Playground Splash Pad and W.A. Tarrow Splash Pad are closed through Mar. 29

All programming, events and meeting room use are canceled through Mar. 22.

Lick Creek Nature Center facility and programming are closed through Mar. 29.

The Lincoln Recreation Center facility and programming are closed through Mar. 29.

Meyer Senior and Community Center facility and programming are closed through Mar. 29.

The Southwood Community Center facility and programming are closed through Mar. 29.

