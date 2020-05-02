Did a quarantine closet clean-out? Now you can finally donate those old clothes

Many during social distancing have looking for projects to stay busy while stuck at home, including cleaning out the closets.

But with clothing donation sites shut down during the state shelter-in-place order, there has been nowhere for residents to drop off their gently used discarded clothing.

Now, there is. On Friday, Goodwill sites in Bryan and College Station started accepting donations again. Labeled bins are outside of both stores where you can drop off clothes.

However, neither store itself has reopened yet: the Bryan Goodwill reopens on May 18, and the College Station Goodwill reopens on May 12.

As for Twin City Mission, that local non-profit's donation sites are still shut down, but the goal is to have them open by May 6.

"We've got to make sure that we've got everything in place to open properly and safely," said Ron Crozier, the director of community relations with Twin City Mission.

Crozier says that employees at all TCM donation sites will be trained on best practices for accepting donations.

"We're going to follow all the protocol that's laid out by the local health department and the governor's office," said Crozier. "There'll be gloves on employees, masks on employees, [and] there'll be single-use gloves... We want the community to know we're very receptive and very appreciative of them making donations to us, but we're also going to make sure that they feel safe."

Twin City Mission will also resume picking up donations as soon as they completely reopen.

Kid to Kid, a children's consignment shop is Bryan, is reopened but is not yet buying items again.

Donations sites are encouraging those looking to donate to stay up to date on their Facebook pages.