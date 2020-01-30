Coach Buzz Williams addresses recent vehicle burglary

Texas A&M University Police are looking for a pair of men who may be linked to the burglary of a coach's vehicle.

Wednesday police said someone broke into men's basketball coach Buzz Williams's vehicle outside Reed Arena.

A credit card belonging to Williams was used in College Station to purchase several items and gift cards. One of the suspects was seen entering a store the same day the card was stolen.

Williams says he may be out the money but they took something more important to him.

"I carry a picture of each of my children from their preschool picture day," said Williams.

Police said some of the gift cards were used days later in Kansas City during the Texans and Chiefs game on January 12.

According to University Police, Williams' vehicle was parked in one of the main parking lots at Reed Arena. They said there were no additional vehicle break-ins reported that day. However, they don't believe the coach's vehicle was specifically targeted.

Williams says he hopes police can find out who did this so no one else falls victim to the same crime.

"I just happened to be a part of whatever that's called; a theft ring, so hopefully they can get those guys and stop them," said Williams.

Anyone with information regarding their identity is asked to contact

Det. Van Dresar at (979) 845-8897 or todd.vandresar@tamu.edu.