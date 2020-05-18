Coalition of Texas voters demands more mail-in voting rights

Several lawsuits already underway challenge state limits on who can vote by mail, but the most recent lawsuit dives into the mechanics of mail-in balloting, arguing that existing rules will deprive voters of their constitutional rights in the middle of a public health crisis.

We sat down with Alexa Ura, an associate editor, and reporter at The Texas Tribune, to talk about her recent article on the lawsuit.

Ura breaks the lawsuit down into the four main complaints:

-Mail-in voters should not have to pay postage.

-There should not be a strict time restriction on when they need to be posted.

-The signature requirement should be waived.

-Mail-in voters should be allowed whatever assistance they need to vote.

Ura says the changes are all meant to help those who are vulnerable to COVID-19 to be able to vote quickly and easily.

