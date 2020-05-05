Cold front strolls through Brazos Valley Tuesday, isolated strong storm possible

As is often the case with spring in Texas, a cold front could come with a strong storm or two before the afternoon is done.

The overall storm chance isn't high (about 40% coverage) but if a storm can form, it will be able to tap into a decent amount of energy. A quick gust to 40mph or higher and up to quarter size hail will be a possibility with the strongest storms, any time after noon today.

Many miss out on rain, but those who get a quick splash will get to empty a tenth to quarter inch from the rain gauge later this evening.

Skies clear overnight en route to a beautiful couple days ahead of our next spotty rain/storm chance Friday.