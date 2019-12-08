Cold front blows in a big winter chill after near record highs Monday

A wild 48 hours is ahead, Brazos Valley.

Returning, breezy south to southwest wind has blown a decent amount of moisture back in by the end of the weekend. That will help hold Monday morning lows to the low 60s. No jackets needed as the day begins near where we typically end the day at this time in December.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to climb to the low 80s Monday across much of the Brazos Valley. Eyes are on the thermometer at Easterwood Airport. A forecast high of 81° will make the record books wobble.

Record high for December 9th: 83° - set 12 years ago in 2007.

By 10pm, spring-like warmth is aggressively shoved south as the next strong cold front blows in.

Here's what you are planning for Tuesday:

• Cold

• Wet

• Windy

Temperatures are expected to fall to the low 40s by sunrise Tuesday. Factor in a brisk, blustery north to northeast wind at 15-20mph, with gusts upwards of 25-30mph, and it will feel more like the low 30s when you walk outside.

Along with the wind, cold light-to-moderate rain is expected to fall through a better part of the day.

Rain, wind, and cloud cover holds Tuesday afternoon highs to the mid-40s at best. Wind chills are expected to max out in the upper 30s by 3-4pm.

Wettest part of the day is expected throughout the morning hours. Rain slowly comes to an end from northwest to east by 3-5pm. Rainfall totals will generally run between 1/4" and 1/2", with localized 3/4" to 1" totals not ruled out.

Most of the area just misses a light freeze Wednesday morning, but plan on bundling up like it is the upper 20s out there. A breezy north-northeast wind will keep a chill in the air midweek, even under a sky full of sunshine.

More details, a look at Tuesday's rain chance, and what it will feel like is in the video above.