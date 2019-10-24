Cold front is coming; what to expect and when

Winter came early for the Panhandle, while South Texas baked under a summer-like sun. This colder weather being felt back behind a cold front sparking up a line of storms across Central Texas. This line of storms is expected to reach the Brazos Valley as early as 7PM across the northwestern portions of the area and continuing up through midnight.

Cold air rushing in behind the front may be able to outrun the front itself, which would bring down the chance for severe storms. Overall, the threat for severe weather is very low. But a few stronger storms will be able to produce some small hail -- pea to penny sized -- and winds gusting as high as 30 to 40MPH.

Heavy rain looks to be a greater impact tonight. Showers and storms are moving parallel with the slow-moving front. As this line of storms reaches the Brazos Valley, it will be tapping into some richer, Gulf moisture to fuel higher rain rates. Slow moving showers dropping heavier rain means that some could see rainfall totals anywhere from 1” to 2” with isolated amounts closer to 3” across the area.

Once the front pushes through the Brazos Valley, we may still have lingering showers into the day on Friday, but the biggest impact will be blustery winds accompanying colder temperatures. Lows will quickly drop out of the 60s and 70s Thursday evening into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight. With winds gusting 25 to 30 MPH, wind chill values will be down into the mid 40s as you’re headed out the door Friday morning. That can only mean one thing...time to dig out the warm coats!



