Cold front late Tuesday cools off mid-week Thanksgiving preparations

Peak wind gust: 25 mph.

Afternoon high: 83°.

Bryan / College Station -- officially -- came within 3° of a 38-year-old record high Monday afternoon.

Feeling like spring as we gear up for Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley, but that will soon change.

Tuesday is another warm one. Highs are slated to reach the upper 70s to perhaps a few low 80° readings by mid-afternoon. The biggest difference between it and Monday will be an overcast sky streaming overhead.

Plan for more wind. A south-southwest wind is slated to blow through at 10-20mph with gusts upwards of 25mph once again.

Get used to the wind -- it will kick up Tuesday night, but this time turning in from the north.

A cold front is scheduled to reach the Brazos Valley between 11pm Tuesday and 3am Wednesday. As the north wind arrives and cooler air trickles in, wind gusts upwards of 30-35mph are not ruled out.

Think that is windy? The Texas Panhandle is under a High Wind Warning Tuesday for possible gusts between 60 and 70mph!

Wednesday brings a mostly cloudy sky and highs struggling to reach the low 60s by afternoon. Factor in a continued breezy wind out of the north-northeast at 10-15mph, and you will want to throw on the long sleeves for any last-minute grocery store errands to get ready for Thanksgiving dinner.

What about Thanksgiving Day? Glad you asked!

Moisture quickly returns as a southeasterly wind turns back into the Brazos Valley. The holiday brings a generally overcast feel with patchy areas of light rain and drizzle not ruled out at times. The rain chance is a 40% potential, but new rainfall totals -- if at all -- are only expected to amount to 0.01" to 0.10". A chilly mid-50° morning turns around to highs in the upper 60s to about 70°.

Stronger storms and higher wind speeds are possible both Friday and Saturday as we experience the next cold front to roll through the Brazos Valley.