Cold front seeps chilly air into the Brazos Valley by Friday evening

Goodbye sunshine. Hello, overcast skies.

Changes are coming to the Brazos Valley as we step into the weekend, and it all starts with a cold front.

Friday is expected to be a cloudy and mild day -- at least for most of it. By 3 to 4pm, a stout cold front is expected to reach the Northwestern Brazos Valley. As a north-northwest turns in, temperatures spend the following one to two hours falling from the 70s to the 50s.

By sunset Friday, at least the Northern and Central Brazos Valley is expected to find low-to-mid 50s on the back porch thermometer.

Important side note for gardeners: temperatures are not expected to move much Friday night into Saturday morning. No need to protect or worry about spring gardens or tender plants.

Leading in that colder air: a thin line of showers to perhaps even a stray rumble of thunder. For those that do find rain, it is expected to generally not be enough to collect in the rain gauge.

Passing disturbances will bring the chance for rounds of rain and a few thunderstorms to pass through the area again Saturday and Sunday. A few storms may require extra attention, especially in the second half of the weekend.

More details on the quick changes expected over the next 72 hours are included in the video above.