Cold, frosty start Monday; eyes on a rain chance by mid-week

Sunshine! It was a great way to close out the weekend, right? Enjoy it while you have it -- changes are coming early-to-mid week.

First thing is first: clear skies overnight will help to tank temperatures across the Brazos Valley Monday morning.

Expect a light freeze for some as we start the new week, with a widespread light frost for most. Low temperatures are expected to run anywhere between 28° and 35° by sunrise Monday. Many have the day off, but if you are headed out the door early, plan for a quick scrape to remove a thin layer of frost from your windshield.

MLK Day will be pristine for the Brazos Valley. Sunshine, light wind, and a cool, January feel with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Enjoy it. Changes are coming...

Cold 30s return to thermometers Tuesday morning. Clouds return to our sky Tuesday afternoon.

The next weather maker is slated to cross over the Rocky Mountain Wednesday, bringing rain back to the forecast as early as Tuesday night.

The chance for wet weather is highest Wednesday and Wednesday night. One area of low pressure passes to the north as a new low develops along, then scoots up, the Texas Coast. By Thursday morning, this soggy weather is expected to pass to the east, leaving behind 1/2" to 1" or more of needed rainfall. One thing to note: if this plays out as expected, it will be a cold rain that falls: Wednesday's high temperatures are only slated to reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

DON'T GET CAUGHT IN THE RAIN! USE THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP TO KEEP UP WITH THE CHANCE THIS WEEK

Mild 60s Thursday, before the next cold front of the season arrives Friday. It is a seasonable feel and sunshine waiting for you for the upcoming weekend.

Plenty more details on how this event is expected to play out are included in the video above.