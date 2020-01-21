Cold rain expected throughout most of Wednesday

Time to dig out the rain gear and extra layer to keep you warm as well as we slip into Wednesday. It’s a mixed bag of wind, rain, and cooler temperatures overspreading the Brazos Valley. Keep in mind, winds will be blowing in out of the southeast 10MPH to 15MPH with some gusts upwards of 25MPH. While it won’t be an overly heavy rain falling all day long, there will be some soggy moments found throughout the day.

Light rain will likely overspread the area west to east first thing Wednesday morning. Timing looks to bring the rain in after 2AM with most waking up to a cold, wind-blown rain by sunrise. We’ll bump rain chances up to 90% through the lunchtime hour.

By noon, we may start to see the rain letting up a bit lending way to dry times throughout Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be warming closer to 50°, but the wind chill will make it feel more like the low 40s.

A few more showers will be possible at times throughout Wednesday afternoon before the sun goes down. One thing we will have to monitor for is a few rumbles of thunder possible Wednesday evening. A boundary slips through the area and may provide a focus for isolated non-severe storms to pop up ahead of midnight.

This second round of activity will likely bring some heavier downpours at times throughout the evening. In total, widespread rain gauge totals look to sit between 1/2” and 3⁄4” with some isolated totals exceeding 1”. Don't get locked in on location totals specifically, but it paints the picture that some will receive those higher totals.

All the rain slips out of here early Thursday though there may still be an isolated shower or two working out of our eastern counties ahead of lunchtime.

