Cold start Wednesday morning; then building Friday's storm chance

Love cold weather when it is supposed to be cold? Get it Wednesday morning before you have to wait until Saturday for the next chill.

Morning lows for mid-week start in the widespread 30s across the Brazos Valley. A light frost to a few spots touching 32° is to be expected by 7-8am.

One more blue sky day area-wide, but the next change in weather blows in.

A breezy south wind gusts to 20mph at times Wednesday. That will sling warmer, more humid, and unstable air into our backyard. This also means temperatures are back in the 70s by Thursday and a rain chance returns as showers drift through at times.

Friday is the day to monitor -- specifically the late afternoon to early evening hours. While scattered showers may drift past through the day, a line of rain and storms is expected to arrive along and ahead of the next cold front. Those storms could be noisy and have a bite to them. Current estimated timing: late afternoon through early evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Brazos Valley under a risk for possible severe thunderstorms as we end the week. The higher chance -- for now -- falls across the central and eastern reaches of the area, generally east of the Brazos River.

While severe weather is not promised, damaging wind and hail would be the main concern with any stronger storm. With the environment we will have on hand, a brief and isolated tornado concern cannot totally be ruled through this 3 to 6 hour window.

More details, why there is a bit of uncertainty, and what we now as of Tuesday night are included in the video above.