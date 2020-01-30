Coldest temperature ever recorded in BCS happened 71 years ago Friday

January 31st holds a special place in Brazos Valley weather history.

It was on this day in 1949 that the coldest temperature ever recorded in Bryan-College Station occurred. The thermometer officially dropped down to a low of -3°.

This was part of a brutal cold snap that reached Central and Southeast Texas. A morning low was reported at 16° on the 29th and 12° on the 30th before thermometers fell below zero on the 31st.

It is also the only temperature on record to fall below zero in Bryan-College Station.

Since that reading 71 years ago, there has never been a colder temperature recorded. The closest attempt was January 17th, 1930 when the official low fell to 0°.

Weather observations began on the campus of Texas A & M College in May 1882. The station was relocated to the Texas Agricultural Experiment Station main farm located seven miles southwest of the College Station Post Office in January 1954. This station closed April 30, 1958. Other rainfall and temperature observations were taken in Bryan at 2310 23rd Street from September 1, 1913 through March 31, 1947.

A weather station was established at the College Station FAA Airport (originally referred to as Bryan CAA Airport) in August 1951. The FAA Airport Station is now known as Easterwood Airport.