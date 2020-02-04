Gaming and toy store expands in Post Oak Mall

Loonies offer fun for all in a newly expanded location in Post Oak Mall.

Before its recent expansion and move within Post Oak Mall, Loonies only offered items like vintage and novelty gifts and canvas art, according to Loonies owner, Evona Clayton.

Loonies is now located by JC Penny and Melrose and still features their original gifts and candy, but now has new activities.

“[Balloon dart and squirt gun] painting and all the activities are what we added on,” said Clayton. “The main thing would be the virtual reality headsets. It’s a whole lot of fun. It’s something new and out there.”

The other activities Loonies offers are “Xbox, ping pong table, foosball, air hockey, Golfpool, Legos, photography, and a projector that you can play video games on,” according to Clayton.

According to Clayton, she saw a need for a store like Loonies in the Bryan/College Station community.

“I realized there wasn’t a whole lot of things to do for all ages that was going to be indoors,” said Clayton.

Admission “starts at $5 per hour per child if you want to do one activity or just the floor and table games,” said Clayton. “If you want to do everything, it would basically top out at $25 an hour that’s without the virtual reality, so it’s very affordable!”

Loonies is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on Loonies, see the related links section.