Woman arrested for aggravated assault and child endangerment in College Station

On Saturday, February 15, College Station Police arrested Mykaysha Palmer, 23, for aggravated assault and child endangerment.

Officers say Palmer was driving circles around a College Station basketball court and made several children fearful for their lives at around 5:00 p.m.

No one was injured at the scene according to police.

Police and paramedics were called out to 1000 Eleanor Street and later found Palmer at an apartment complex at the 500 block of Harvey Road.

College Station authorities consulted with the Brazos Valley District Attorney, and Palmer is being charged with Aggravated Assault and two counts of Endangering a Child (under 15 years of age).

Authorities say other victims have been located and additional charges are possible.

This incident is now being handled by the Criminal Investigations Division, and anyone with information about what happened, especially anyone involved who hasn’t already spoken with College Station Police, is encouraged to call (979) 764-3600.