College Station City Council approves hands-free ordinance

COLLEGE STATION, Tex. (KBTX) - Thursday, the College Station City Council approved an ordinance that will restrict your cell phone use while driving and while riding a bike.
There's already a state law in place that says you can't read or write electronic messages unless at a complete stop.
This city ordinance will require you to be completely hands-free while operating a vehicle or bicycle.
School zones are already hands-free, but this new ordinance will extend that rule to all of College Station.