College Station City Council looking at next steps for City Hall Thursday

College Station is hopeful their new city hall construction project will stay on schedule despite COVID-19.

Thursday evening the city council is looking at approving a construction manager at risk and accepting a guaranteed maximum price of just under $25,805,523.

Groundbreaking happened back on Feb. 27. Mayor Karl Mooney tells KBTX the next phase of work includes laying out the infrastructure before a foundation can be built.

"It's looking very promising," said Mooney. "Right now we're looking at having some sizable savings on what we originally thought the cost of that building was going to be. I can't give you the precise number but it's in the millions of dollars."

That portion of the meeting starts at 6 p.m.