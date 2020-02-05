College Station City Council race heads into runoff

The special election for the Place 4 seat on the College Station City Council is officially heading into a runoff in April.

The election was at a halt for a week while Brazos County election officials waited for 100 mail ballots and 11 military ballots to arrive.

Tuesday, they received only 14 of those ballots. Those votes were added to the results from election day. Here is the final total:

Morales: 108 (4.68%)

Fujimoto: 325 (14.08%)

Cunha: 737 (31.93%)

Guerra: 1136 (49.31%)

These were the previous results from Early voting and Election Day:

Morales: 108 (4.71%)

Fujimoto: 322 (14.04%)

Cunha: 732 (31.91%)

Guerra: 1132 (49.35%)

With no candidates earning 50% of the votes plus one vote, there will be a runoff election between Joe Guerra Jr. and Elizabeth Cunha on April 18.

"I'm surprised only 14 additional ballots that came in, but we expected a runoff so we're fully prepared to campaign and go strong again," said Guerra.

"I was a little disappointed that only 14 ballots came back. I think we were expecting quite a few more, but people had the opportunity to vote and we waited for those military ballots, and there's just a lot of integrity in the voting process in that weight," said Cunha.

Both candidates say at this time they're going to take a step back to focus on the March primaries. Once those are over, they say they'll pick things back up where they left off.

"I'm excited to continue those conversations," said Cunha.

"You'll see the same; me block walking, hitting the pavement and knocking on doors," said Guerra.

Early Voting:

- April 1 to April 14.

- 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

- College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility at 1603 Graham Road.

- Voting will be CLOSED on April 10 for Good Friday

Election Day:

- April 18

- College Station City Hall

This post will be updated as we learn more information.

