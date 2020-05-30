College Station City Council to consider calling August run-off for vacancy

After postponing the city council run-off that was originally set for April 18, the College Station City Council will consider calling the election for Aug. 18 at their Monday meeting.

The city’s Place-4 council seat has been vacant since December 2019 when then-Councilwoman Elianor Vessali resigned to seek the Republican nomination for the Congressional seat soon to be vacated by Rep. Bill Flores (R-District 17).

The special election on Jan. 28 did not have an outright winner, and the original run-off between candidates Elizabeth Cunha and Joe Guerra, Jr. was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The council will meet telephonically Monday to vote on whether to permit the city to seek court approval to proceed with an Aug. 18 election instead.