College Station fire chief resigns

College Station Fire Chief Jonathan McMahan is leaving the department.

According to City Manager Bryan Woods, McMahan is resigning to pursue other opportunities.

McMahan was hired in 2017 after serving as chief in Tucson, Arizona.

“We thank Chief McMahan for his service to our community and fire department and wish him the very best,” Woods said in a press release.

The release states that fire command will handle daily operations and Deputy City Manager Jeff Capps will take a more active role in overseeing the department for now.

The city plans to start a search for McMahan's replacement soon.