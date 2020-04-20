College Station Fire Department names new chief

The City of College Station has announced the hiring of a new fire chief.

In a press release Monday, the city named Chief Richard Mann as the new leader of fire and emergency medical services for the College Station Fire Department.

Mann is currently a 31-year veteran of the Houston Fire Department.

City Manager Bryan Woods announced the selection of Chief Mann to the department and the entire organization Monday morning.

"Chief Mann brings the right combination of experience, leadership, priorities and perspective to College Station," said City Manager Bryan Woods. "He's inheriting a stellar department that will benefit from his vision. We're eager for him to get started."

Chief Mann will begin his new role on May 11.

"My wife and I previously moved to this area because we love the beauty of the Brazos Valley, the traditions, lifestyle and amenities this community has to offer," said Chief Mann.

"I'm now humbled at the opportunity to serve this amazing community as the next fire chief, and consider myself fortunate to lead an outstanding department of men and women who provide exceptional service to citizens. Together, we will continue this tradition of excellence and will look for ways to improve upon the value and service we provide to the City of College Station."

Chief Mann holds a number of industry certifications and is a graduate of the Fire Service Chief Executive Officer Program offered by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, or TEEX.

He replaces Chief Jonathan McMahan, who left the College Station Fire Department in November 2019 after nearly three years of service.

