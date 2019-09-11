College Station Fire Department's 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

The College Station Fire Department is hosting its annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Aspire College Station on Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. with messages from a few speakers and then followed with the climb. The climb consists of six full assents plus two additional floors, which is equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

"It's a way we can continue to memorialize not only the events in New York City, but also what we continue to do here today," said College Station Firefighter, Carter Hall.

Some first responders will be wearing full gear during the climb to pay tribute to the 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers who selflessly jumped into action during the attacks.

The public and first responders are welcome to attend the event and climb in honor of those who were injured or lost their lives on 9/11. If you are unable to climb, but still want to attend the event, any additional community support is welcome.

"We got something here that we can do local, it's just a way for us to try to continue to keep things here inside the community," said Hall.

