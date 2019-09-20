College Station firefighter remembered for life of public service

A longtime College Station firefighter is being remembered for his life of public service.

Deputy Fire Marshal Lance Norwood, 53, died Saturday after a long battle with leukemia.

On Friday fellow first responders, family and friends said goodbye at his funeral at Central Church in College Station.

There was an honor guard and flag-draped coffin for the career firefighter as the community mourned the loss of one of their own.

"We're just here trying to celebrate the life of Lance and support his family and his friends in our moment of pain. And I’d just like to thank everybody that supported us, everybody that came out," said Chief Jonathan McMahan of the College Station Fire Department.

"Lance is the type of person that would not ever take life seriously. But he would live it to the fullest and mess with people's minds," said friend and former co-worker Captain Mike Ruesink, College Station Fire Department (Ret.). He added his friend liked to play pranks.

Norwood joined CSFD originally as a firefighter and paramedic in 1990.

"We need people who will protect us against the flame while we're inside," said Clinton Everett, Beacon Baptist Church Pastor.

"Someone who will wrap us up in their coat, put the blanket around us and make sure that the fire is on one side and we're safely on the other side," Everett.

Norwood was honored with a medical helicopter flyover and salute at College Station Memorial Cemetery.

"We're just overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and love from the community. You know it's a painful and tragic day for everybody involved, McMahan said.

He said Norwood loved his work.

"Thirty-five years of service to not only our city but the City of Mineral Wells as well the State of Texas. Lance was for the last almost three years. He worked four offices down from me so we saw each other on a daily basis," he said.

McMahan said Lance fought a good fight against cancer.

"He's going to be sorely missed from our department and through the community. Lance was not only a key member of the fire marshal's office and a consummate public safety professional. He was a jokester and he was a good guy and I’m glad that I got to meet him, glad that I got to call him my friend," said McMahan.

Lance Norwood moved to College Station when he was seven.

He graduated from A&M Consolidated High School.

He leaves behind a wife and two sons.